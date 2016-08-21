Magpies much too good for Boston

Another very professional performance by Chorley saw them defeat struggling Boston United 2-0 at Victory Park.

The Magpies extended their unbeaten start to the season and have now climbed to sixth in the National League North table.

After a quiet opening half-hour, the outcome was decided in a five-minutes’ spell when the home side went two up.

An angled drive by Boston’s Marcus Marshall which flew past the far post on the half-hour sparked proceedings into life.

On 34 minutes, Paul Jarvis dinked a delightful short centre square across the box and onto the head of Dale Whitham who directed a firm header into the corner of the net. Then following a Chorley corner, a driven shot from just outside the penalty area struck an upraised arm and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Josh O’Keefe stepped up to end a recent wasteful run of missed Magpies’ penalties with a perfectly-placed kick as keeper Christian Dibble dived the wrong way.

The industrious Marcus Carver should have added a third before the break but after working himself a clear opening he scuffed his shot, allowing Dibble a routine save. And with Chorley now dictating play Jarvis came close with a sweetly-struck volley which flew just past the far post.

Boston offered stronger resistance, at least territorially, in the second half but attacks foundered on a stout Magpies’ defensive screen.

Sam Ashton made his one save of the afternoon, diving to push aside Lamin Colley’s powerful strike after Stephen Jordan had been dispossessed as he sought to bring the ball out of defence.

The real threat continued to come at the other end. Dibble made a stunning save from O’Keefe’s rising pile-driver and later got down quickly to repel successive close-range efforts to force the ball over the line.

Late on, substitute Jason Walker cleverly released Carver on goal but his well-struck shot flashed over the bar.

The winning margin clearly could have been greater but the three points delighted the majority of a crowd of 1,009.

CHORLEY : Ashton, Challoner, Jarvis (Beesley,74), Charnock, Leather, Jordan, Cottrell (Blakeman, 84), Whitham, Carver, Gonzales (Walker,62), O’Keefe. Unused subs. Teague, Azam.