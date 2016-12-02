Magpies on Wright track

Chairman Ken Wright believes Chorley can continue to punch above their weight this season in the National League North.

The Magpies are currently in second spot in the table after a great opening four months of the season, which has seen them lose only twice and collect 11 wins from 20 league games.

In a division full of established clubs with big budgets, Wright agreed it is difficult to compete but he has been delighted with the way manager Matt Jansen and his group of players have coped with the challenge.

“Obviously there is a decided advantage for a club which is full-time,” Wright said.

“Kidderminster are full-time, AFC Fylde are full-time.

“They start with an advantage, but we are doing okay at the moment.

“It’s a tough league and there are a number of clubs who are spending heavily.

“But that does not always guarantee you success.

“We will continue to do what we are doing and hopefully we can be successful.”

Meanwhile, Chorley will be hopeful that their rearranged FA Trophy game against Stafford Rangers at Victory Park will finally get the go-ahead next Tuesday.

The two teams were due to face each other last weekend, but the game was called off because of a frozen pitch.

It was rescheduled for last Tuesday night, but once again the weather won the day as the tie was postponed for a second time.

Should the Magpies defeat Rangers, they will then face Guiseley in the first round proper of the competition the following Saturday.

Chorley are without a game tomorrow and will spend their free weekend training in preparation for Tuesday night’s cup clash.