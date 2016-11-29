Magpies target Trophy win over Rangers

Chorley boss Matt Jansen is not thinking too far ahead as his men aim to make it through to the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

The Magpies were handed a home draw against Guiseley AFC but first they have to get past Stafford Rangers.

Jansen’s men were scheduled to host Rangers on Saturday but the game was called off due to a frozen pitch and should be settled tonight at Victory Park.

But if the weather doespostpone the game once more, it will be rescheduled for this weekend with the tie against National League side Guiseley scheduled for Saturday December 10.

Chorley’s National League North game against Halifax this weekend has been cancelled due to Halifax’s involvement in the FA Cup.

And Jansen does not want to see his men make the same mistake they made in the FA Cup preliminary round defeat to Stafford’s NPL Premier Division rivals Spennymoor.

He said: “I think Stafford they have a gone on an unbeaten run.

“They started the season slowly but they have come into their own.

“They are in the same league as Spennymoor and we had a tough time up there so we will approach the game correctly.

“We have got to beat Stafford. We don’t want to look too far forward, we did that at Spennymoor and we did not get through.

“We will deal with one hurdle at a time.”

Defenders Andy Teague (foot) and Kieran Charnock (eye socket) are still out but Jansen says striker Sefton Gonzales (stomach strain) is nearing a return.

He said: “Teague is a couple of weeks of and Sefton is there or thereabouts.”

Meanwhile, former Chorley’s striker Darren Stephenson has returned to the National League North Stephenson moved from Victory Park to Tranmere Rovers in the summer, but has joined Chorley’s rivals – top-of-the-table AFC Fylde – last week.

Jansen wishes the player, who was Chorley’s record sale in the summer, the best but hopes he does not find his scoring touch when Chorley travel to Fylde on Boxing Day and host Dave Challinor’s men on New Year’s Day.

Jansen said: “It will be interesting, we have back-to-back games against Fylde over Christmas. He is a good player and I wish him all the best.... just not against us.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler believes young defender Nathan Sheron is in good hands after allowing the player to join Chorley on a 28-day loan at the start of November.

The centre half has played a key role for the Magpies over the past month and Rosler is pleased with Sheron’s progress.

“So far I have only heard good news of how he has played,” Rosler said.

“We have him on a 28-day recall, he is fine now, but I think at some point we will call him back and get him back in our training but that is not now.

“I think he is in good hands there with good people and experienced people.

He has not lost contact with us as he comes to us for training sessions and recovery.

“We have good control of what is going on and I think that (going to Chorley) has been a good move for him.

“I think the boy can play from the back that is for sure and I think that suits the way I think we should play.”