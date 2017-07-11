Adlington fail to take advantage of Maj-ic

Adlington spurned the chance to consolidate their lead at the top of the Association Section of the Bolton Cricket League, unexpectedly losing at home to local rivals Blackrod.

Appropriately on carnival day, Adlington appeared to be joining in the fun as professional Majid Majeed tore through the Blackrod innings, taking 7-48.

He was once again backed up by the excellent Iain Critchley (2-15) and Jack Shovelton (1-24).

The early loss of both openers should have served as a warning.

Majeed and Carl Drinkwater appeared to have steadied the ship.

But two stunning catches by George Topping to dismiss Majeed (22) and Critchley within four balls put Adlington back into trouble.

Darryl Hitchen and Drinkwater rallied the situation taking the score to 66 before the latter was harshly judged lbw for 20.

Hitchen also notched 20 but ran out of partners, six of the Adlington side failed to score, losing by 20 runs.

It is not often that Majeed is upstaged but his opposite number for Blackrod, De Zoysa took 9-28.

Adlington’s 2nd XI were no match for Eagley.

Despite scores of 44 from Eddie Haddon and 30 for Andrew Chamberlain, the Eagley reply to Adlington’s 146 all out was completed for the loss of only three wickets.

The 1st XI now embark on a series of away fixtures starting at Daisy Hill on Saturday, and the 2nd XI are at home to Lostock.