Archery triumph for Izzat

Archers from across the county had their sights set firmly on Samlesbury when they joined The Bowmen of Pendle and Samlesbury for their first competition of the year.

The club held its first ever Fita 18 competition at its Nab’s Head Lane clubhouse in Samlesbury.

The indoor shoot, which was full to capacity, involved archers shooting five dozen arrows at a distance of 18 metres.

It was organised by P&S membership secretary Wendy Aubrey, a consultant anaesthetist at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, who lives in Walton le Dale, and sponsored by Bamber Bridge’s Archery World.

She said: “This was the first competition of its kind that we have held at P&S and we were very pleased by the turnout. It was very successful.”

The club’s Melanie Bebbington-Trengove won ladies recurve, Peter Yates took barebow and Theo Randall won junior boys’ recurve.

Chorley’s Steve Izzat finished second with 566 in the gents compound behind Eccles’ Phil Weston, 569.

In the ladies compound Chorley’s Eileen Izzat finished top with a score of 557.

In the retired ladies recurve Pendle and Samlesbury’s Melanie Bebbington-Trengove finished top with 532 and fellow club members Peter Yates triumphed in the men’s division with Randall completing the pack.