Blackledge shakes things up in his bid to become the British champion

Luke Blackledge will walk out with a new team behind him when he returns to the ring for his British title eliminator with Zach Parker.

The super-middleweight sensation, who has forced eight opponents to perish in a 29-fight CV, has decided to shake things up again in his bid to land the Lord Lonsdale strap by signing in to Michael Jennings’ stable in Chorley.

The 26-year-old, who had been under the wing of Alex Matvienko, has been settling in to his new surroundings where he’ll work alongside WBA International middleweight champion Jack Arnfield and British cruiserweight supremo Matty Askin.

“I’m training over in Chorley now and it’s going well,” he said. “I’m really enjoying working with Michael Jennings. The move made sense, he’s got a lot of good pros there.

“He’s got Jack Arnfield and Matty Askin there so it was ideal for me. They are all top lads and we can learn off each other.

“They’ve all had good careers so far so that type of environment breeds success.

“He’s given me this opportunity to join his stable so I want to be successful and pay him back. I’m enjoying it and that’s the main thing.”

Blackledge’s remodelled corner will unite for the first time in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on September 2nd when the former Commonwealth champion, ranked 10th in the United Kingdom, faces unbeaten prospect Parker.

His opponent, who possesses a petrifying punching power, annexed his early promise when clocking up his ninth stoppage in 12 fights against Baptiste Castegnaro last month.

With the victor of the eliminator earning the chance to fight holder Rocky Fielding, the Clitheroe fighter said: “I’ve been given another huge chance to fight for the British title.

“I just need to win my next fight in good fashion. It’s come around pretty quickly but I can’t wait for it.

“It’s a final eliminator so I’ve got to get past this first. I’ve got to do the business in September then I’ll get another shot at the title.

“I won’t be fighting Callum Smith this time so I’ve got a chance. I don’t want to miss out on it again. I’m ready for it.”

Blackledge added: “I’m ready for anyone at British level. I feel like I’m beyond that having sparred with Tyron Zeuge and gone up against Smith and Lolenga Mock in Denmark.

“I just need to get it right in camp and then again on the night. Then I’ll be fighting for the British title again.

“I’m still improving as a fighter. I’ve had some good experiences but there’s still more to come even though this will be my 30th professional fight.

“I love my job and I’ve still got another 10 years left in me yet. I’m like a sponge, I absorb information quickly. That shows with how far I’ve come.”