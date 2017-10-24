Bradshaw named in England athletics squad for Commonwealth Games

Euxton's Holly Bradshaw has been named in the England athletics squad for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old will be part of a 75-strong squad which will fly out to the Gold Coast, in Australia, next April.

Bradshaw, who was unable to compete at the last Games held in Glasgow in 2014 due to injury, will be one of the firm favourites to win gold Down Under.

A former European Indoor champion, the former Parklands High School reached the final of the 2012 Olympics in London and just missed out on a medal in Rio last year, finishing in fifth place.

Bradshaw should face stiff competition for gold from Canada's Alysha Newman and Eliza McCartney, of New Zealand.

Newman won bronze at the previous Commonwealth Games, while McCartney finished third at the last Olympics.

Reigning champion Alana Boyd, from Australia, has since retired, while Wales' Sally Peake, who took silver in 2014, is well down the current world rankings.