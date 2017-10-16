Catterall believes Chorley fans can fire him to British title win

Jack Catterall believes an army of fans from Chorley will help him lift the British title on Saturday night.

The undefeated 24-year-old challenges Tyrone Nurse for the super-lightweight Lord Lonsdale belt at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in the biggest fight of his career thus far.

The southpaw has amassed a perfect 18-0 record as a professional and is expecting to put on a thrilling show with a champion who has been around the block.

Nurse, 27, is 35-2-2 with six of his contests in the paid ranks having been for the British title.

“I would never underestimate him,” said Catterall.

“I know he’s training the best he can but I can’t put these fighters on a pedestal.

“Tyrone is just another piece of meat and I have to go through him.

“I’m happy, I couldn’t con my supporters with rubbish fights.

“They work hard to see the fights and this is a good one.

“Tyrone’s a good fighter and we’re going to put a good fight on for the fans.

“I’m excited to fight in Leeds.

“I’m going to bring an army from Chorley down to Leeds, the Leeds fans love a good scrap I can’t wait.”

Mutual opponent Joe Hughes is backing Catterall to come out on top.

The 27-year-old has shared the ring with both men and is eyeing a future shot at the British title in the future.

Catterall got the better of their contest in May 2016 to set up a shot at Nurse while Hughes earned an impressive draw against the Huddersfield title-holder at the Leicester Arena back in April.

“It’s a fight I’m really excited about and a tough one to call,” said Hughes.

“I fought both so know how good they are.

“It really depends on the style that each implements on the night.

“Jack gave me the harder fight and he deserved his win whereas I thought I beat Tyrone so I edge to Catterall.

“A stoppage is unlikely.”

The British title clash acts as the chief support to home favourite Josh Warrington’s IBF World featherweight title eliminator against Dennis Ceylan, the night’s action live on BT Sport and BoxNation.