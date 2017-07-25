Catterall earns a shot at Nurse for British title

Unbeaten Chorley boxer Jack Catterall has earned a shot at the British Super Lightweight title.

The 24-year-old Catterall will take on British Super Lightweight champion Tyrone Nurse in a long-awaited clash on the Frank Warren promotion, as he looks to maintain his perfect record.

Catterall (18-0) has been named as chief support to English, British, Commonwealth, European and WBC international Featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

The “Leeds Warriors” will face an opponent, to be announced, on October 21st at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Catterall linked up with coach Haroon Headley towards the end of last year, as he looks to move closer to a world title shot.

And it will be a second bout of the year for the WBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title holder.

He has fought twice under his new trainer, claiming a one-sided win over the tough Argentinian Diego Gonzalo Luque in December, before he saw off Martin Gethin at the Manchester Arena in April, earning a third-round knockout, with the Birmingham boxer retiring on the back of a heavy-hitting performance.

Huddersfield fighter Nurse, 27, has vast experience, boasting 35 wins from 39 bouts, with two defeats and two draws.

He first claimed the British Super Lightweight title in 2013, beating Joe Elfidh at Doncaster Dome.

A skilful boxer, Nurse has seven knockouts from his 35 wins, compared to Catterall, who has 10 in 18 wins.

It is a match-up which has captured the attention of the domestic boxing fraternity, and will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport, with ticket details to follow..