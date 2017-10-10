Chorley boxing star Jack Catterall preparing for biggest test yet

The biggest test of Chorley’s undefeated super-lightweight boxing star Jack Catterall is fast approaching as he prepares to face British Champion Tyrone Nurse.

‘El Gato’ has sparred with the best in the business, joining Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez in their training camps but now the 24-year-old is ready for one of the biggest fights of his career at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 21.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Catterall explained how his talent will carry him over the line: “More than anything, I believe in my ability and on October 21st I’m coming to take that title.

“I’m coming to knock him out, I’d be a fool not to! I think more so for the fans, everyone wants to see the knockout. If I can’t knock him out I’ll beat him over the 12 rounds.”

Nurse will be heading into his 40th fight, Catterall just his 19th, but the Champion has not been at his best recently, something the southpaw is taking no notice of.

“I’ve watched the last couple of Tyrone’s fights and he hasn’t been impressive. But I’ve watched him over the years and I know he will be training hard and preparing well for this fight,” he added.

Haroon Hedley, Catterall’s trainer, was also confident of victory.

He said: “We all believe that Jack will get to Tyrone Nurse and knock him out!”

Main event on the card sees Leeds hero Josh Warrington (25-0, 5 KOs) take on the undefeated Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight World Title.

Rising Manchester Super-Featherweight star Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) has a chance to win his first professional title when he takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English strap.

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

