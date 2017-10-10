Chorley Panthers too strong for Portico

Chorley Panthers Under-12s enjoyed a 20-6 win over Portico Panthers.
They took an early lead thanks to a 50m unconverted try from Adrian Ploch.
However, Portico soon struck back with a converted try to edge into the lead, but just before the break, Ploch grabbed his second, with Euan Fernadez added the extras.
The second half was a tale of missed chances with both sides dropping the ball in difficult conditions until man-of-the-match Ethan Fisher crossed late in the game to make the score 14-6.
The final seconds of the game saw Frank Ingham dash 50m to crash over. Cain De-Haan kicking the coversion.
Top tackler was Callum Marchant Goulding and the best effort award was presented to Cain De-Haan
The Under-14s were well beaten 40-12 by Wigan St Judes.
Chorley went ahead early thanks to a try from Lucas Szejner and successful conversion by Dylan Glover.
However, that was about as good as it got as St Judes took control.
Joe Clark scored a late consolation. Adam Lister was man of the match.
The Under-10s were well beaten 54-4 by Portico Vine Panthers from St Helens. Chorley held strong for several sets but eventually their constant backs-to-the-wall defensive work took its toll as Portico ran in a number of tries.
Poppy Baldry scoredChorley’s first and only try. Man of the Match was Billy Stephens
The Under 8s entertained Langworthy Reds in a thrilling encounter, which the Panathers certainly shaded.
Particular credit goes to man of the match Jacob Fisher for putting four Langworthy attackers into touch on four consecutive tackles.
