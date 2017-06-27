England nod for martial arts trio

Three talented young students from Leyland Chorley Taekwondo club have qualified to represent England in the WKC World Championships in Portugal.

Adam Haworth, Mikey Thornley and Izzy Spear will represent the club at the World Karate and Kickboxing Council event in October 2017 in Albufeira.

The trio earned their shot at world glory after winning gold and silver medals at the WKC British Open in February this year.

Thornley and Spear bagged gold medals in the team event while Haworth gained a silver in the individual event.

The trio are now fundraising to help ensure they can get a shot at world glory.

The first of the fundraising efforts is a masterclass lead by Team GB’s Olympic Taekwondo Coach Paul Green and supported by World Bronze medalist Rachelle Booth at Chorley All Seasons Leisure Centre on July 15.

The second fundraising event is a sponsored three-day, 90 mile Kayaking Trip along the Leeds/Liverpool Canal which starts on Friday July 28.

A clubs spokesman for the joint Leyland Leisure Centre and Chorley All Seasons Leisure Centre based club said: “As you can appreciate, there are cost involved with a trip like this (to Portugal) and as a result, we are holding various fundraising events to support this.

“Whatever happens, please join us in wishing these young students the very best of luck when they represent England.”

To find out more or to sponsor the trio please see: www.leylandchorleytaekwondo.com/fundraising