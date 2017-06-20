Free £5 Royal Ascot bet for every reader

The prestigious Royal Ascot meeting takes place from Tuesday to Saturday this week, showcasing the best talent across UK flat racing at the richest race meeting in the British calendar.

To mark five days of racing, BetSid are offering readers the chance to claim a fantastic free bet offer on Royal Ascot.

All you need to do is cut out and bring the voucher from Tuesday’s Lancashire Post, or this week’s Chorley Guardian, to any BetSid shop, choose a horse in any race during the 2017 Royal Ascot meeting, and BetSid will give you a £5 single on your horse to win, absolutely free.

Terms and conditions: This voucher entitles the holder to a £5 single on any horse race during the 2017 Royal Ascot racing meet, between the 20th and 24th June, 2017. Win only. Minimum selection price of evens. Stake will be deducted from any winnings. One voucher per customer. Vouchers are redeemable at any BetSid shop. No cash value.