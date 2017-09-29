Gayan is on way back to Chorley

Gayan Maneeshan will make a return to Windsor Park in 2018 after re-signing as Chorley Cricket Club’s professional.

The club have moved quickly to sign up the likeable Sri Lankan for a second consecutive year after he impressed both on and off the pitch

Maneeshan, who also gained his EBC Level Two coaching qualification whilst in the UK, scored 599 runs, a standout innings of 101 not out against Kendal being the highlight, whilst also claiming 15 wickets with the ball.

“I’m absolutely delighted to re-sign Gayan,” said first- team skipper Andrew Holdsworth.

“His hundred against Kendal was truly magnificent, one of the best centuries I’ve ever seen scored at Windsor Park.

“As well as his performances off the pitch, Gayan has been superb off the pitch, working extremely hard to improve the junior and senior players at the club.

“He’s an excellent coach, player and most importantly a person and we can’t wait to welcome him back in 2018.”

Maneeshan currently stars for the Sri Lanka Ports Authority back in his homeland.

Boasting a first-class average of 41, the 26-year-old admitted he cannot wait to return to the UK.

“I really enjoyed my first year at Chorley, it was a great experience and already I can’t wait to be back with the lads.

“It did take a little while to adjust to the conditions but I think in the second half of the season my performances improved.

“I’m more than happy with my first year and there’s no doubt I’ll be a better player next season for Chorley.”

Chorley finished a credible fifth in this year’s Northern League campaign.