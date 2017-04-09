Jack’s night to remember

Chorley’s Jack Catterall felt ‘back to his best’ after emphatically retaining his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental Super-Lightweight title against Martin Gethin.

Southpaw Catterall dominated proceedings at the Manchester Arena, dropping the Walsall man in the second round.

He again floored Gethin in the third and after an eight count, referee Phil Edwards waved off the contest with a time of 1:30 on the clock.

Victory for the 23-year-old improves his record to 18-0 (10KOs) and he now has his sights set on bigger things.

“I was delighted with the performance, I was all set for a 10-round war,” he said.

“I felt really good in there, back to my best, my hands felt good and everything came together.

“It was really pleasing to get the stoppage, the support I received was immense and it always helps spur me on, I’m now looking at bigger things.

“Respect to Martin Gethin, he’s had a good career that he can be proud of, I wish him all the best for whatever the future holds.”

Boxing on the undercard of Terry Flanagan’s WBO world lightweight title defence against Petr Petrov, Catterall was fast out the blocks and quickly established his dominance with the jab.

Enjoying success throughout the opening three minutes, Catterall repeatedly landed straight right hands, jolting the head of Gethin.

Round two was much of the same and saw Gethin fall to the floor after a barrage of hooks to the body. The Walsall man was clearly struggling and failed to get past the jab of Catterall.

Into round three and the Chorley man upped the ante and a straight left crunched into the nose of Gethin and dropped the 33-year-old to his knees.

Holding his hand up and admitting he got caught, Gethin waved the white flag as referee Edwards stopped the contest.

With a raft of opportunities now available, Catterall will sit down with his team to plan out the next move.

“I’m going to enjoy a short break and enjoy some time out of the gym,” he said.

“There are plenty of options available, I’ll sit down with my management team, MTK Global, my trainer H’roon and promoter Frank Warren and see what’s next.

“I enjoyed being back under the lights, my hands feel great and I want to be back out soon.”