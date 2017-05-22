Laura aiming to be cream of the crop

Chorley squash ace Laura Massaro will bid to be crowned the ‘best of the best’ when she competes in Dubai next month.

The cream of the world’s squash talent will gather in the Middle East from June 6 to the 10 to take part in the end-of-season PSA Dubai World Series Finals.

Massaro will be out to defend her title after winning it last year when she fought back to defeat Raneem El Welily in a five-game thriller 9-11 11-6 5-11 12-10 11-5.

The five-day event brings together the top eight players in the world who will be split into two groups of four with the top two going forward to the semi-finals and subsequent final.

Massaro goes in Group B where she is pitted against fellow former world champions Nour El Sherbini and Nicola David, while her countrywoman Sarah-Jane Perry makes her debut in the competition.

In the other group, Camille Serme – the Frenchwoman who topped the women’s Road To Dubai Standings faces Egypt’s first ever women’s World No.1 Raneem El Welily, 19-year-old Nouran Gohar and England’s Alison Waters.

The lucrative tournament, which has $160,000 on offer in both the men’s and women’s draws, will see the players face off against each other in a round-robin best-of-three series.

Meanwhile, Massaro has welcomed the news that next season’s World Championships will be held on home soil in Hull.

Theformer world No.1 has good memories of competing in Humberside, having won the British Open in the city this year and in 2013

“It’s huge for England Squash to have this prestigious event in the UK and I’m really really excited to compete and hopefully be part of a real showcase for how great squash is,” said Massaro.