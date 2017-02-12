Laura claims National crown

Chorley’s Laura Massaro won her second National Squash Championship title in a row to further establish her dominance at the top of the women’s game in England.

The World No.5 defeated Sarah-Jane Perry in a repeat of the final from two years ago in Manchester.

World No.8 Perry emerged victorious on that occasion but there was no stopping former world champion Massaro this time on the all-glass show court.

Now, she has her sights set on Cassie Jackman’s record of six women’s titles.

She said: “I was really gunning to get my fourth title today. Cassie was an amazing player and I would love to carry on and try to emulate what she has done.”

The match proved relatively straightforward for Massaro, who won 11-5 12-10 11-9 in 42 minutes in front of a packed audience at the National Squash Centre.

Perry suffered an injury during the last point of the first game and called for a time-out. But she was able to continue and they played out two more topsy turvy games.

“To win the title for a fourth time is so exciting, I’m really proud of my work,” Massaro, 33, said.

“I was feeling a bit nervous before the final today so I just tried to play fast and take the nerves out of the match.”

