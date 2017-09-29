Laura in semi-final exit

Chorley’s Laura Massaro lost out to world No.6 Sarah-Jane Perry in the semi-final of the Oracle NetSuite Open, PSA W50 tournament in San Francisco.

Perry claimed her first ever win over defending champion and England team-mate Laura Massaro to reach the final for the second time in three years.

Perry and Preston-based Massaro were partners in the WSF World Doubles Championships earlier this year but were going head-to-head for the fourth time on the Tour with Perry failing to take more than a game in all of their previous meetings.

But she held off the world No.4 in San Francisco to take an 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 victory which will see her take on either Malaysia’s eight-time World Champion Nicol David or India’s World No.21 Dipika Pallikal Karthik in the final.

“I have beaten her once before but it wasn’t on the Tour, so it’s the first time I’ve beaten her on the Tour,” said Perry, who also reached the final in 2015.

“I probably had a bit of a mental block against Laura over the last few matches and she’s had a really good game plan against me, executed it perfectly and left me very, very frustrated.

“I played some really good squash, Laura played some really fantastic squash, so I’m really happy to come out with a win against a really tough opponent.”