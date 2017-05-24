Laura keen to end season on a high

Reigning PSA Dubai World Series Finals Women’s champion Laura Massaro is relishing the prospect of defending her title in Dubai next month.

Massaro won the World Series Finals last year in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – by twice coming from behind to defeat Eygpt’s Raneem El Welily. The five-day event which begins on June 6 brings together the top eight players in the world who will be split into two groups of four with the top two going forward to the semi-finals and subsequent final.

The 33-year-old admits her victory last year was one of the biggest of her career but she will have to be at her best to make it back-to-back titles.

She expect this year’s tournament to be tougher than ever after the unpredictable nature of this season.

“Last year was an unbelievable experience, to go into a season ending event against the top eight and win is something I’m really proud of,” said Massaro.

“It’s arguably the toughest event to win because the level is so high from day one. And this year, going in as defending champion makes it a little different. I know exactly what to expect but I’m really excited.

“I can’t get too far ahead though – I will just go into the pool game trying to play my best and see where it takes me because this year has been the most unique season I’ve ever played in.

“When I first came on Tour players like Sarah Fitz-Gerald, Carol Owens and Cassie Jackman won the big titles and then it shifted to the Grinhams before Nicol David dominated.

“But this season there’s been a different winner, different finalists and different names at nearly every major event – which is great for the sport – and shows how high the level is.”