Massaro exits after bright start in quarter-finals in Egypt

Chorley’s world No.2 Laura Massaro is out of the Orascom Development PSA Women’s World Championship.

The 33-year-old lost her quarter-final fixture against Egyptian world No.5 Raneem El Welily on the banks of the Red Sea in El Gouna, Egypt.

Massaro, the 2013 World Champion, reached the final of this tournament last year and looked to be on course for the win after she pulled away from 8-8 in the first game to go 1-0 ahead.

But the Lancastrian’s length deserted her in the crucial moments, with El Welily coming back to take the next three games in succession.

El Welily converted the first of four match balls in the fourth to end a four-match losing streak against the Englishwoman.

“I had absolutely nothing to lose today, I was keen on playing and keeping the rallies going,” said El Welily.

“This has made a huge difference for me mentally today.

“Laura’s obviously a very strong player mentally and it’s hard to break her. To beat her today is absolutely fantastic.

“I wasn’t doing the wrong things in the first game, I was doing the right things but I was a bit passive.

“I tried to find my rhythm and tried to get in front of her as much as possible and I think that worked.

“I’m happy to be in the semi-finals and I’m sure that the next match is going to be really hard.”

Result: (3) Raneem El Welily beat (5) Laura Massaro 3-1: 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-6.