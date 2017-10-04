Massaro has eyes on more US Open glory

Laura Massaro believes the diverse personalities and playing styles at the top of women’s squash will contribute to another exciting US Open.

The prestigious tournament – one of the biggest on both the male and female’s tours – gets under way on Saturday at Drexel University, in Philadelphia.

A former winner of the competition in 2011 and 2015, the current world No.4 from Chorley was also a runner-up three years ago when she lost a epic five-rubber match to Malaysian legend and three-time former winner Nicol David.

The pair are bound to be in the frame to win the event once more, along with Eqyptian stars world No.1 Nour El Sherbini and No.3 Raneem El Welily and last year’s champion Frenchwoman Camille Serme.

“I think it’s good to look up at the top of women’s squash and see people who are completely different personalty-wise,” said Massaro. “The personality difference between myself, Nour, Raneem, Camille, Nicol – all the girls at the top – we are all completely different and have separate personalities.

“We all bring something completely different to the court in our own way.

“There’s a huge level of diversity at the top of the women’s game at the moment and that’s a great thing.”

Massaro begins her campaign against fellow countrywoman Millie Tomlinson and is hoping to add to her three titles.

“I really enjoy playing at the US Open,” said Massaro.

“I love going back to Drexel University each year and I have some really good memories there. I’ve won it a couple of times now, which has been special, and I always feel really welcome there in the city.”

Massaro lost at the semi-final stage in her last match, losing to Sarah-Jane Perry at the Oracle NetSuite Open last week.

Meanwhile, Massaro revealed she is hoping to finally win Commonwealth Games gold when next year’s event takes place on the Gold Coast, in Australia.

The 33-year-old won silver in both the singles and doubles at Glasgow in 2014 – she also came second in the doubles four years earlier in Delhi, India.

“We obviously miss out on competing at the Olympics, so it’s an unique experience for us to compete in a multi-sports event,” Massaro said.

“Glasgow was a really up and down event for me emotionally. I had some great highs, but also struggled with the sheer vastness of the event so I will be looking to learn from that in Australia.”