Massaro moves in to final of New York

Chorley squash star Laura Massaro is just one victory away from winning the prestigious Tournament of Champions for the very first time in her career.

The 33-year-old former world No.1 moved through to the final of the event, which is held at the iconic Grand Central Station, in New York, by comfortably beating countrywoman Sarah-Jane Perry in the semi-finals.

Now ranked No.4 in the world, Massaro will compete for the trophy against Frenchwoman Camille Serme, who scored a terrific win over Egyptian top seed Nour El Sherbini in the last four .

Massaro put in a polished 40-minute display to down Perry, who had beaten No.6 Amanda Sobhy and No.3 Raneem El Welilyin previous rounds.

“I’m massively happy to reach the final “ said Massaro.

“Sarah-Jane has been in great form this week beating some of the very top players so I’m very proud with the way I played.

“I haven’t won here before so I’m very motivated for the final. With my career at the stage it is I’m determined to add more titles to my name.”