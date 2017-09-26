Massaro ready for San Fran defence

Chorley squash ace Laura Massaro heads to the United States of America this week looking to defend her Oracle NetSuite title.

The current world No.4 and former No.1 is the top seed for the tournament in San Francisco, California, but will have a challenge on her hands to win the Championships again.

The competition has attracted a high class field, with legendary Malaysian star Nicol David the second seed, while English pair Sarah-Jane Perry and Emily Whitlock have also confirmed their participation.

Massaro takes on Ireland’s Aisling Blake in the opening round, in a match which is due to get under way in the early hours of tomorrow UK time. David opens up against Egypt’s Heba El Torky.