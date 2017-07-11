Moulton helps fire Chorley back up to second in table

If anybody left Windsor Park on Saturday evening grumbling, they are probably one of those people who are never happy.

Not only was it a glorious afternoon in a glorious setting, but the big crowd were also lucky enough to see a wonderful game of cricket played in a great spirit which swung one way then the other from the first overs.

And to top it all, Chorley emerged triumphant to send all but the visiting Penrith players and supporters home delighted.

The Cumbrians had given it everything chasing a challenging Chorley total of 208 for 7, but were still 33 runs short of their victory target when a farcical run out ended their challenge and the home celebrations could begin.

It was a deserved triumph which was inspired by Ed Moulton, the youngster who is now emerging as an outstanding talent with both bat and ball.

He steadied the ship during a couple of early rocky patches which had seen his side reduced at one point to 69 for 4 and looking unlikely to take full advantage of the favourable batting conditions.

Then he kept one end ticking over as Chorley at last accelerated, and left the field after carrying his bat for an unbeaten 73.

The job was only half done at that stage of course, but Moulton led the way again with the ball, grabbing two vital wickets to put the pressure on Penrith and pave the way for the eventual triumph. It was far from a one-man show though.

Skipper Andy Holdsworth’s aggressive 49, which included a selection of splendidly improvised shots, had been vital in his side’s posting of that 200 plus total, and there were also telling contributions from Kyle Dixon and Moulton’s elder brother Will.

With the ball too there were some fine performances, the wickets being shared by five different bowlers, yet it was some top notch fielding which was as telling a factor as any.

Chris Harty’s speciality is often as the ‘go to’ man when Chorley need someone to reel off a crisp, tidy bowling spell in cup games.

But on Saturday he showed he has more strings to his bow with two marvellous catches, the second of which sent back classy visiting sub pro Shanuka Dulaj just as he had threatened to win the game for Penrith.

Dulaj’s departure put Chorley within sight of victory, and though Kieron Trevaskis’s brave 40 kept visiting hopes alive as the evening shadows lengthened, he was removed by the ever wily Ian Oakes.