Panthers much too strong for St Judes

Chorley Panthers’ U14 side put in their best performance of the season to clinch a 34-24 victory at Wigan St Judes.

Panthers got off to a flying start winning the game’s first 12 points in the first 15 minutes. The first try came from a scrum set play when full-back Lucas Szejner stepped into lose forward and went over the whitewash in the corner following a 30-yard dash.

The extras came from the inspirational Adam Lister who had clearly brought his kicking boots to Wigan and converted from near the touch line.

The second try for the Panthers came after a towering kick from half back Lister that put St Judes under pressure deep in their own half and James Gregson crashed over at close range.

Szejner’s phenomenal pace secured further first-half tries for Chorley. However St Judes began to hit back with a few tries of their own but lost valuable points missing easy conversions.

With the half-time whistle imminent some classic rugby from Panthers and a play-making pass from Cameron O’Donnell delivered Joe Clark over the line for the last try of the half.

The second half opened with St Judes endeavouring to reassert themselves and successfully questioning gaps in the Panthers defence.

After two soft tries by the hosts, the Panthers answered forcibly with heavy-duty tackling and penetrating runs from Oliver Kirkman, Josh Buckley, Cameron Matthews and Gregson plus two key tries in quick succession from the blistering Szejner.

After St Judes tried to get back into the game half-back Lister linked up with his hooker Dylan Glover, with the latter adding his first try of the game. In the final minutes hooker Glover went over with a close-range diving effort to complete the scoring.

The Under-13s side also won as they beat Crosfield 20-10 at Panther Park.

Crosfields took an early lead which caught Panthers on the back foot but after they missed the conversion the Panthers upped their game.

Nathan Harrison had a tried ruled out but captain Kieran Nightingale scored from close range.

Crosfields converted a couple of penalties to take a 10-4 lead but Oliver Shipway crashed over just before the break to make it 10-8 at half-time.

Panthers scorched into action in the second half with Nathan Harrison and Ethan Fitzgerald scoring tries.