Quarter-final date for Chorley squash ace Laura

Chorley’s Laura Massaro became the first player to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2017 U.S Open – the PSA World Series tournament taking place in Philadelphia .

The world No.4 beat compatriot Emily Whitlock 3-0 (13-11 11-6 11-6 ) during the third day of action.

Massaro suffered an injury scare during her first-round victory over Millie Tomlinson when a collision left her requiring treatment to an ankle problem.

Despite looking visibly hampered and adapting her play she managed to come through that first hurdle.

And just 48 hours later she showed no signs of lasting damage as she cruised past Whitlock to reach the last eight for the eighth time in her career.

“You never really know how you are playing until the match starts but I’m really happy,” said Massaro.

“The last couple of days have been different preparation-wise to what I would normally do .

“But you just deal with the situation when you are on court and when you are playing.

“I’m really proud of how I came through the first round and how I came through today as well.

“I thought I might have to adapt more today but my ankle felt pretty good so I just played normal.

“Having a rest yesterday was huge so I could get some treatment and get my head around it to play today.

“I’m happy to be off and through to the next round.”

Massaro will now face Hong Kong’s Annie Au, who recorded the biggest win of her career to defeat eight-time world champion Nicol David for the first time, 3-2.

“I feel really, really happy right now,” said Au after her 11-5 11-5 10-12 8-11 11-7 triumph.