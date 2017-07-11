Stars turned out to honour Mawdesley

A host of former England International cricketers descended on Mawdesley Cricket Club to help the club celebrate the 120th anniversary of their entry into league cricket.

The PCA Masters, led by ex-England one-day captain Adam Hollioake, started the day with a coaching session for the Mawdesley junior players.

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Owais Shah makes his ground as the ball just misses his stumps. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

After lunch alongside 260 marquee guests, they took to the field to face a Mawdesley Select XI made up of club members and invited friends.

Guests of honour were Wigan Warriors RL duo Sean O’Loughlin (captain) and Shane Wane (head coach), who brought with them the Super League and World Club Challenge trophies they had won in the past 12 months.

Batting first, the Masters posted 163 for 7 from their 20 overs, thanks mainly to 54 from Paul Nixon and a cameo from Steve Harmison (28) who found himself in the unfamiliar role of opening batsman.

In response, the Mawdesley side scored a very creditable 120 for 7, despite a fiery initial bowling spell from Ashes winner Simon Jones and Ajmal Shahzad.

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Mal Loye edges the balkl to keeper Mat Stephenson. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

Peter McCauley from Eccleston Cricket Club top-scored for the hosts with 35, who did not discredit themselves in the slightest against illustrious opposition.

Mawdesley chairman Paul Steadman said: “It was a great PCA game again with fantastic support from members, players and the local community and those who sponsored the match. The weather was kind with rain only arriving just after the end of the game.”

Nathan Trengove, who represented the Mawdesley Select XI and picked up the wickets of ex-England wicket keepers Nixon and Richard Blakey said: “What an unbelievably fantastic experience, to play against your England heroes and test your skills against the best made it a day I will never forget.”

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Neil O'Malley takes the wicket of Steve Harmison. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Steve Harmison facing Mawdesley bowler Nathan Trengove. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Mawdesley bowler Nathan Trengove. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Lancashire stalwart Warren Hegg heads back to the pavilion. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Warren Hegg loses his leg bail off the bowling of Johnny Driver. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Opening bowler Johnny Driver from Croston. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

A host of former cricket stars took part in an England International 20/20 match against Mawdesley CC to mark the club's 120th anniversary. Enjoying the match. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017