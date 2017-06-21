Topsy turvy weekend for Adlington

Adlington’s weekend lurched from the sublime to the ridiculous. From the high of an exhilarating win in the T20 competition at Blackrod on Friday evening, to the low of being bowled out for only 47 in just 24 overs on Saturday.

On the best cricketing day of the season, Adlington lost a wicket to the first ball and it was all down hill after that. Only Elliott Lee reached double figures in a stay of 33 mins. Little Lever reached their target in only 10 overs for the loss of one wicket.

The previous night Blackrod had set an imposing target of 150 despite the usual economic spell by professional Majeed, conceding only 13 runs in his four overs and taking four wickets. The match was also notable for the first team debuts of teenagers Zak Green and the first female to appear in Adlington’s fist XI, Ruth Leese.

Leese has impressed in the second Xi and conceded only six runs in her one over.

The Adlington reply was faltering at 4-2 and 55-4 after 10 overs when the Shovelton brothers, Jack and Tom, came together. Jack blasted 74 in only 46 balls, clearing the ropes on three occasions and hitting six other boundaries. Tom added valuable support with two more sixes, remaining unbeaten on 38, and Adlington won with an over to spare.

Adlington visit Lostock’s new ground at Chew Moor on Friday, hoping a win will give them top place in the T20 group and a home fixture in the next knock-out round.

On Saturday they have a chance to restore some pride with a home fixture versus Tonge and revisit Little Lever in the Peter Stafford Trophy play-off game while the 2nd XiI have an away fixture at Walkden and entertain Farnworth SC on Sunday in their play-off match.

An entertaining second XI fixture with Little Lever ended in a three wicket defeat,