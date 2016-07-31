Fitzy defeats Sharp

Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald won his fourth professional fight on Saturday evening.
The 24-year-old outpointed Mancunian Darryl Sharp during the four-round light middleweight contest.
Fitzgerald was appearing on the “Leeds Rumble” which saw hometown boy Josh Warrington edge closer to a world featherweight title bout with victory over Patrick Hyland.
Meanwhile, Chorley’s super-lightweight Jack Catterall will meet Tyrone Nurse in a British title showdown.
Nurse defended his title in Leeds when he got the better of Tommy Coyle over 12 hard-fought rounds.
WBO intercontinental champion Catterall is next in line to challenge for the prestigious Lonsdale belt.
