Fitzy defeats Sharp

Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald won his fourth professional fight on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old outpointed Mancunian Darryl Sharp during the four-round light middleweight contest.

Fitzgerald was appearing on the “Leeds Rumble” which saw hometown boy Josh Warrington edge closer to a world featherweight title bout with victory over Patrick Hyland.

Meanwhile, Chorley’s super-lightweight Jack Catterall will meet Tyrone Nurse in a British title showdown.

Nurse defended his title in Leeds when he got the better of Tommy Coyle over 12 hard-fought rounds.

WBO intercontinental champion Catterall is next in line to challenge for the prestigious Lonsdale belt.