Holly aims for second Olympic final

Holly Bradshaw attempts to reach her second Olympic pole vault final tomorrow.

The Euxton athlete is in qualifying in Rio from 1.45pm today, hoping to make the cut for the final, which takes place at 12.30a.m. on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was sixth on her Olympic debut in London, but has been troubled with injury in the four years since.

Now based in Cardiff, Bradshaw, who was seventh at last year’s IAAF World Championships, said: “I love competing at major championships, it’s what I do all the training for, it’s the environment I love the most.

“I’m trying not to put too much pressure and expectation on myself because nobody really expects anything from me.”