Holly: “I’m pleased with Olympic fifth”

Lancashire athlete Holly Bradshaw said she was pleased she improved on her Olympic performance, despite missing out on a medal.

The 24-year-old pole vaulter from Euxton was performing well but failed in three attempts at the 4.80m mark.

Holly finished fifth in the event with a season’s best of 4.70m.

“Fifth in the Olympic Games, I’m really happy with that,” she said.

“It’s a step up from the last Olympic Games but I’m an ultimate competitor so I’m always going to be disappointed whatever happens.”

The British women’s 4x100m relay team claimed a bronze in their event.

Meanwhile, Manchester is to stage a homecoming parade for Britain’s triumphant Olympic and Paralympic stars, with a further national event to be held in London to mark their success, Theresa May has announced.

The Prime Minister said that both events would take place in October after the Paralympians have returned from the games in Rio.

“It will be a celebration fit for heroes - and rightly so, because that is exactly what they are,” Mrs May said.

The decision to stage the main parade in Manchester follows calls for it to be held outside the capital to reflect the contribution made by athletes from across the UK.