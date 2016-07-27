Paralympic joy for Ballard

Chorley sprinter Graeme Ballard has been selected for this summer’s Paralympics.

The former T34 100m world record holder will head to Rio in a few weeks’ time to take part in his fourth Paralympics.

Now aged 37-years-old, the Chorley Triathlon and Athletic Club member will be hoping to go one better than he did four years ago when he won a silver medal in London.

Ballard, who suffers from cerebral palsy, is currently ranked No.3 in the T34 100m after a season’s best time of 12.32.

He will fly to South America in good form after claiming two silvers at the European Championship, although he is concentrating solely on the 100m in Brazil.

Ballard began his career in 2002 and has achieved 15 medals at international level.

He won a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens and boasts a personal best time of 11.98 for the 100m.

It is believed this will be his last Paralympics as he plans to retire at the end of next season.