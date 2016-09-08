County Hall bosses rubber stamp libraries sell-off

Plans to sell more than 100 libraries, children’s centres and other facilities across Lancashire have been rubber stamped by County Hall chiefs.

The authority’s cabinet has agreed changes to the way county council services are delivered, which bosses say will “ensure people still have good access to good services”, while delivering millions in savings.

Leaders have given the go-ahead to plans to reduce the number of buildings the council owns and rents, and form a network of Neighbourhood Centres, which will provide a base for a range of services in one place.

It will result in changes to where some services are delivered in the future, including libraries, children’s services, children’s centres, young people’s centres, youth offending teams, older people’s daytime support services, adult disability day services and registrars.

Meanwhile more than 100 buildings will no longer be used for county council services and the number of places at which some services are available will reduce.

More to follow.