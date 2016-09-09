Indoor festival season offers Star attraction

Blackpool’s first indoor music festival, in aid of young homeless people, will come to The Star, South Beach later this month.

The 12-hour event - StreetLive - running from midday to midnight on Saturday, September 24 will feature performances from local artists Eye The Bomb, BoothBoxers, Razorrawks and Owen Holt. There will also be a headline DJ set from the Dust Junkys.

Streetlife was an obvious choice of charity for me with it being Blackpool based and hearing the cuts in funding to the charity really sealed the deal

The festival has been set up by local music promoter Ric Hulme to raise money for homeless charity Streetlife, which is aiming to plug a hole in its finances following a funding cut at the start of 2014.

Ric said: “Streetlife was an obvious choice of charity for me with it being Blackpool based and hearing the cuts in funding to the charity really sealed the deal. A good friend of mine introduced me to the charity when he started organizing his own collection for Streetlife.

“Blackpool’s music scene is on the up with more live music being put on and I hope StreetLive will be the first of many such events to grace the many stages at pubs across the resort.”

All bands featured at the festival have also contributed to a CD which has been produced, with all sales going towards funding Streetlife’s shelter on St John’s Square and The Base on Buchanan Street.

Ric added: “It’s completely original, with no covers and all money from the sale will go directly to help young people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves needing help from Streetlife.”

Streetlife has provided support and shelter for young homeless people between the ages of 16 and 25, for more than 20 years.

Chief Executive, Jane Hugo said: “We are really excited about StreetLive and indebted to all those artists organisations who have contributed to the cause. We are confident this festival will help with the funding as we seek to raise £120,000 every year to keep the charity going.

“Music is such a key influence on youngsters lives and we know how much the live music scene in important to Blackpool so we hope StreetLive will help raise both profiles.”

For tickets visit https://streetlife.nutickets.com/streelive/