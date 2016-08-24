Sam gives refurbished pub the X Factor magic

Not many pubs can attract number one charting recording artists to perform but that’s exactly what The Duke of York have done, with 2013 X Factor winner Sam Bailey coming to perform at their reopening on Thursday.

Bailey, whose debut single ‘Skyscraper’ and album ‘The Power of Love’ both hit the top of the charts, is headlining a special gala reopening night alongside Miss Rory and the Liverbirds.

The free, invite-only party is to mark the reopening of the pub, on Dickson Road, following a £50,000 investment.

Matthew Armstrong, who runs the pub alongside the designer Kevin Barnard said: “It’s fabulous. The customers love it - people can’t believe it’s the same pub.

“Inside has a contemporary feel, with modern light fittings and vibrant colours so it looks much airier. It was only right to relaunch in style, so we’ve got a great night planned.”

This is the latest show of a busy schedule for X Factor winner, Sam Bailey, who has just finished playing Mama Morton in a UK tour of the musical ‘Chicago’, she said: “I’m now doing a Butlins tour, I’ve got a single that’s just come out two weeks ago and an album which is coming out on the 16th September.”

Bailey says that her new album ‘Sing My Heart Out’, recorded in LA with Steve Dorff, and being released on her own label Tiger Drum is very personal: “I’ve put my heart and soul into it.

“It was written about experiences that I’ve learnt and every single song has some sort of story behind it.

Bailey’s looking forward to performing in Blackpool after her enjoying first visit with the resort “open” earlier this year, and despite the lower profile these days, the singer says it’s not too different from when she was on the X Factor three years ago. She added: “The pop tour’s great, I’m top of the bill and there’s sometimes 5,000 people there to see me so it’s great. It’s like being on the X Factor again.

“I’m always excited to do new things and perform and it’s always good to be part of something great and I thought that this was a great opportunity for me.”

The show starts at 9pm on Thursday. It’s a free event. For more information or invites, call into the pub.