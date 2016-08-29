No reprieve as public fears are confirmed

Chorley’s worst fears have been realised with the news that none of the borough’s 11 closure-threatened county council buildings are to be spared the axe.

There were hopes that some of the LCC properties, particularly Adlington Library, would win a reprieve after a public campaign during a 12-week period of consultation.

But in an announcement “sneaked out” at 8pm on Friday, County Hall bosses refused to do a U-turn on any of the buildings on Chorley’s target list.

Now the children’s centres at Astley and Buckshaw, Blossomfields, Clayton Brook, Coppull, Highfield, Millfield, the young people’s centres in Coppull and Eccleston, The Zone in Chorley, the Youth Offending Team at Halliwell Street and the Adlington Library and Children’s Centre are all doomed to close.

The buildings are amongst more than 100 that LCC is looking to sell off to save £200m by 2020.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said he hoped the county council would still reconsider its decision.

“We recognise that services can’t be delivered because of the financial constraints placed on the county.

“I don’t want to see any libraries close. But I do believe Adlington meets the criteria to remain open. I am disappointed and I don’t believe that the county council have taken into account the numbers of people that it serves. It not only serves Adlington, but also Anderton, Heath Charnock and Rivington.”