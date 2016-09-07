Ballroom is getting Face(book) lift boost

Blackpool Tower Ballroom will be waltzing its way across the world with brand new ‘Facebook Live’ sessions starting today.

The one-hour sessions, on the first Wednesday of every month, will capture the live magic of the Ballroom as it happens with its organist, dancers and atmosphere, plus any special events taking place.

The sessions have been designed to allow people who have grown up with fond memories of the Blackpool dance floor, but can no longer make a visit, to feel like they are actually sat in the ballroom.

For anyone who cannot make it to the ballroom in person, or even someone who on the other side of the world, they can tune in to see the talented dancers performing live.

Rachel Sipes, general manager of The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, said: “We’re very excited to be starting our first ever series of Facebook Live sessions.

“We’re hoping to bring the enjoyment of ballroom dancing to people across the region with this very unique idea.”

The broadcasts will be live on the Blackpool Tower Facebook page, from 1pm on the first Wednesday of every month.