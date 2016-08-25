End of the Roald for Illyria

The finale of the open air theatre season at Lytham Hall will bring both joy and a tinge of sadness to visiting company Illyria this Sunday afternoon.

Illyria will be giving their penultimate performance of the Roald Dahl children’s favourite Danny the Champion of the World which has been playing to substantial family audiences at venues all over the United Kingdom.

Their 95-day tour has included a week at Cornwall’s famous Minack Theatre as well as shows at Fulham Palace, Hartland Abbey, Chepstow Castle and Tatton Park.

Illyria’s artistic director Oliver Gray who travelled from his base in Cornwall for his first visit to Lytham Hall in July feels that his cast of six are relishing the chance to return to one of their favourite venues at the end of their marathon tour.

“They simply love the calmness of the beautiful parkland at Lytham Hall and always find that the Lytham audience in August, many of them children, is always one of the most responsive on the tour. I was delighted to see Lytham Hall for myself and found it a most impressive setting for open air theatre,” he said.

Illyria stalwart Ffion Glyn who plays the pram-pushing vicar’s wife Mrs Clipstone pays tribute to the quality of Road Dahl’s writing.

“There is sadness and tension in Danny the Champion the World, as well as much humour, and that has surprised and appealed to our audiences all over England, Scotland and Wales this summer. We will be a little sad too giving the penultimate performance of memorable tour. It’s an eye-catching show and I think the families at Lytham Hall are in for a Bank Holiday treat.”

Open air theatre organiser Julian Wilde believes that Illyria will bring the season to a happy conclusion with one of Roald Dahl’s most appealing works.

“I am sure Illyria will do us proud once again. We have already sold a large number of tickets and I do advise everyone to book in advance as we are heading for a full house. ”

Gates which will be open from 2pm for picnickers, with the play starting at 4pm, and the audience should bring their own folding chairs or rugs. An area in front of the stage will be reserved for small children.

Tickets are £13, with concessions of £10, £6.50 and £3.

Book on-line on Illyria’s website at www.illyria.uk.com