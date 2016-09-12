Everyone is kung fu dancing at Lowther

A “groundbreaking performance” at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, combining martial arts and dance, will act as centrepiece to a new scheme promising world-class dance and music to over 10,000 people in the North of England.

Taming the Kung Fu Dragon, produced by the prestigious Balbir Singh Dance Company, references the martial arts tradition including Kalaripayattu, which originated as a style from Kerala in India.

It takes the audience on a journey with two rival martial arts experts at the point of their final battle. It traces the learning, spirituality, dedication and discipline behind what it takes to become a great fighter whilst also exploring their paths towards peace.

Drawing upon the Japanese concept of Bushido, meaning the ‘way of the warrior’ this work will appeal to a wide range of martial art fans both new and old through an interesting synthesis of ancient martial arts tradition and contemporary dance.

Split into two parts, the second half of the show will traditional north Indian Kathak dance style.

It acts as a centrepiece to Dance Across the North, a scheme which will see over 10,000 people across the North of England experience world-class dance and music, within their local communities.

It’s one of three shows that the Balbir Singh Dance Company will bring to three Lancashire venues over the space of four days in October, along with the Venetian Ballroom in Barnoldswick and Painting the Indian Gods in Blackburn.

The three shows also form part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to rural venues and libraries across the county.

Spot On’s Sue Robinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to bring these three completely different but equally brilliant pieces of dance work to Lancashire.

“Balbir Singh is held in extremely high regard and the way in which all three of these shows merge various art forms from dance and live music, to martial arts and even painting, mean that they will appeal to a wide range of people.”

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, October 5 are available by calling 01253 794221.