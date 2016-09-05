Play hoping to be more Jekyll than Hyde

A stage adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde is coming to the Grand Theatre for a five-day run, starting tomorrow night, to celebrate the story’s 130th anniversary.

The classic tale, originally a novella written by Robert Louis Stevenson, has been adapted countless times over the years.

The gothic melodrama follows Henry Jekyll, a doctor who believes that there are two distinct sides to men – one good, one evil.

Intent on separating the two, he succeeds in his experiments. But in doing so, he unleashes ‘Hyde’, an immoral, monstrous and uncontrollable alter ego.

The play, produced by talking Scarlet, stars Gary Turner, most famous for playing Carlos Diaz in Emmerdale. He’s joined by Bad Girls’ Kim Taylforth and Holby City’s Neil Roberts.

A spokesperson for the Grand Theatre said: “Jekyll and Hyde is just one of the gems in our drama season.

“The story has enthralled readers since it was written 130 years ago and has been adapted many times over, proving how enduring this story is.

“Our theatre-goers who love a good thriller will also be delighted to know talking Scarlet pack their shows with suspense, so this will be a treat for anyone looking for the fright of their lives!”

Tickets, costing £16.50, are available on 01253 290190.