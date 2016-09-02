‘Ruby Slippers’ finds perfect fit

A brand new comedy set in a fictional Blackpool drag club is fittingly premiering at the very real drag club Funny Girls.

Since opening its doors, Funny Girls has had a number facelifts and several different homes, with the current one being the Grade II listed building, which used to house the Odeon Cinema, on Dickson Road.

I am delighted to be a part of its growth

‘Ruby Slippers’, named after the fictional establishment, is the first theatrical production at Funny Girls since it opened at its original site in 1994.

The show tells the story of Raz - a drag club owner who meets the man of his dreams, Ryan. However it’s not all good news. A rival club has opened which threatens to not only steal his customers but also his star acts.

The two-act play has been created by Break a Leg productions, in association will Bill Elms.

Elms said: “It has been a pleasure to follow the journey of this show from the page through to stage, and seeing the audience reaction to a great piece of accessible work.

“I am delighted to be a part of its growth.

“Funny Girls is the perfect venue to host the premiere and I know audiences in Blackpool are going to love it.”

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, November 2 are priced at £14 and can be purchased from the venue or online at http://www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk/