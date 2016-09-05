Versatile Christina to make big impression

There’s nobody quite like Christina Bianco, which is ironic as her entire show is based on impersonating different singers and she brings her unique show to Viva tonight.

Christina first came to the public’s attention via Youtube back in 2013. Her version of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, incorporating 19 impressions of different singers gained an impressive 8 million views.

This led to appearances on shows such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and This Morning, raising her stock even further.

Since then, she’s amassed over 23 million total views on the video sharing website and last year she starred in a one-woman, multi-character comedy Application Pending, for which she received a second Drama Desk Award nomination in the Outstanding Solo Performance category.

Her new solo tour, the cleverly named ‘Me, Myself and Everyone Else’ features hundreds of impressions and “unlikely interpretations”.

If you’ve ever wondered what Shirley Bassey would sound like singing Adele’s ‘Hello’ or wanted to hear a soulful duet of ‘Under Pressure’ between Julie Andrews and Christina Aguilera, then this is the perfect show for you.

Talking about her first ever nationwide tour of the UK, Christina said:“After playing in London and Edinburgh, I’m thrilled to finally perform for the rest of Great Britain.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the amazingly supportive and enthusiastic audiences.

“I’m especially excited about travelling up and down more of this beautiful country and meeting more of my fans along the way”

But don’t be fooled into thinking that this is just a comedy act, Christina is a very accomplished singer, appearing on Broadway and the West End earlier in her career.

Every show promises a high level of audience participation and with such a vast repertoire of impressions from yesteryear, as well as the modern day, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Doors open tonight at 6pm, tickets are priced from £20 and are available from https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/christina-bianco/