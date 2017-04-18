10 things to do this weekend (April 22 and 23)

Easter might be over but there's still plenty of events to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday.

PAID: Saturday Morning Lecture, Preston, Saturday, April 22

This talk is entitled Joseph Blackburn 1917 and is presented by David Hewitt. He will tell the story of Joseph Blackburn, from Thornton, an ordinary man who didn’t want to go to war. In fact he was exempted, but that decision was overturned by a tribunal in London. It’s at theLancashire Infantry Museum at Fulwood Barracks, Watling Street Road in Preston. It starts at 11am and admission is £2 per person. Light refreshments (tea, coffee, cakes) are available afterwards - a small donation is suggested. For more information call 01772 260584 or visit www.lancashireinfantrymuseum.org.uk/

PAID: Slay Boredom, Clitheroe, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23

Experts dressed in armour will give jousting demonstrations and combat displays. After the displays, there will be an opportunity for interested children to learn to joust and try to slay the dragon. What better way to celebrate St George and the Dragon! It’s run by Academie Glorianna. It’s at Clitheroe Castle from 11am until 3.30pm. The event is free, but admission to the Castle Museum is £4.30 for adults. Ages 13 to 18 and accompanied children up to the age of 12 go free.

FREE: Skippool Health Walk, Thornton, Saturday, April 22

A rural walk along the riverside path and through local fields. It can be muddy so make sure you wear suitable footwear and clothing. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy, and will take in some beautiful local countryside. This walk is graded as easy. Meet at Skippool picnic site on Wyre Road in Thornton for a 2pm prompt start. Admission is free. For more information telephone 01995 602125.

FREE: Wray Scarecrow Festival and Fair, Wray, from Saturday, April 22 until Monday, May 1

The villagers of Wray are back this year to create some weird, wacky and wonderful scarecrow creations to surprise and delight visitors… Each year visitors can wander around Wray village, discovering the host of scarecrows. This event proves to be very popular every year. It’s open daily from 10am until 5pm. Start at Wray Institute on Main Street, Lancaster. For more information telephone 015242 22311.

PAID: Densetsu - The Beginning, Preston, Sunday, April 23

Densetsu is an eight man tournament featuring the leading grappling talents in the UK. The best athletes have been brought together to compete in this purist form of grappling with no points, no time limits, submission only and all submissions legal. Each match will be over when it’s over. It’s on a Preston’s Guild Hall at 3.30pm. Tickets are £25 from the booking office on 01772 804444 or online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/densetsu/

FREE: Spring Migration, Fleetwood, Sunday, April 23

Meet the rangers at Rossall Point Observation Tower on The Esplanade in Fleetwod for this early morning spring bird watch. Please dress appropriately for the weather and for a slow walk with frequent stops, to watch the birds. Hopefully you will see a wide variety of birds. Also, don’t forget your binoculars and telescope if you have one. Meet for a 9am prompt start. Admission is free. For more information telephone 01995 602125.

PAID: The Junior Blackpool Dance Festival, Blackpool, until Sunday, April 23

The Empress Ballrooms in theWinter Gardens, Blackpool is the venue for this dance festival which traditionally starts on Easter Monday. There are two age groups of children – Juveniles (six to under 12 years) and Juniors (12 to under 16 years) and three branches of dancing – Latin American, Ballroom and Sequence. Over the seven days there are 29 competitions, four Team Matches and three Formation Competitions. It opens at 10am every day. For tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-junior-blackpool-dance-festival/# or telephone the box office on 0844 856 1111.

PAID: Bark in the Park, Lancaster, Sunday, April 23

The most paw-some event for all four legged friends and kids is back – this time with a St. Georges Day twist! Enjoy this doggie day out being held at Williamson Park, featuring a 4km Sponsored Walk, Fun Dog show and Family Scavenger Quest. There’s also face painting, stalls, agility show and free dog chipping. It runs from 11am until 4pm. The event is free to attend, with admission charges to various feature events. Call 01524 381820 or visit www.cancercare.org.uk/events/bark-in-the-park-2017 for more.

FREE: St George’s Day Celebrations, Chorley, Sunday, April 23

Astley Hall is the stunning venue for the annual St George’s Day parade for both scouts and girl guides. It is a celebration day of our Patron Saint for both leaders and young people from throughout Chorley Borough. It runs from 9am until 5pm. The parade runs from the Astley Hall end of the park to the top end of the football fields near Pets’ corner and cafe. The area is set up so that we can take the Salute as each Scout Group and Guide Company passes the Scouting officials and other invited guests. Other activities will also be available.

PAID: Signs of Spring Walk, Brinscall, Saturday, April 22

Go along to Brinscall Woods (near Lodge Bank) to enjoy a signs of spring spotting walk from 2pm-4pm. Following the walk, you can help plant some spring bulbs on site and make a seed bomb to take way. Refreshments will also be provided. Admission is £3.50 per person (under 3s free) if booked in advance or £4.50 per person on the day. Book through the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1151543001634722/​