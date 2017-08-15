Aldi set to bring back 16oz rump steak for less than a fiver

Have your say

Aldi’s massive rump steak, The Big Daddy, is set to come back to stores this August.

The rump steak, which costs just £4.99, weighs in at a whopping 454g/16oz – that's 100g heavier than it's closest rival Tesco, whose Finest rump steak weighs just 350g.

Aldi's rump steak is also 42 per cent cheaper per kg than Tescos.

It will come as welcome news for British meat eaters who rushed to buy the heavyweight cut of beef when it was first launched on celebrate Father's Day.

Now the Big Daddy is set to take a starring role on Bank Holiday Monday BBQs.

Aldi's Tony Baines explains more, “We just had to bring it back, and the August Bank Holiday seemed like the perfect opportunity for this.

"This premium British rump steak is an example of Aldi’s commitment to offering quality, locally-sourced products at amazing low prices, once again allowing customers to make substantial savings on luxury products without compromise.”