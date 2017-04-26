Corrie star Kym immortalised in wax

Coronation Street resident Michelle Connor has been revealed as the latest star at Madame Tussauds.

The Rovers Return barmaid, played by Kym Marsh, will be added to the pub set at the Promenade attraction this year.

The announcement comes after the recent harrowing storyline where Michelle went through a late miscarriage.

She’ll join Corrie legends Bet Lynch, Hilda Ogden, Jack and Vera Duckworth and Ken and Deirdre Barlow in the resort.

The wax figure will be smiling and standing in a casual pose with arms folded, dressed in a relaxed outfit of a grey, loose top, black jeans and boot, complete with an ombre hairstyle and natural make-up.

Kym said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was approached by Madame Tussauds Blackpool to have my own figure created.

"It’s been fascinating to be involved in the process and see first-hand how the figures are made.

“It’s such an honour, especially as I’m being placed amongst Corrie royalty in the Rovers Return Inn – I can’t wait to see the figure.”

General manager Matthew Titherington, said: “We are thrilled announce that Michelle Connor will be the latest addition to the attraction.

“Due to her infamous storyline in the show there has been a huge demand from the public for a wax figure, so we’re sure they’ll love getting up close and personal when it is unveiled later this year.”