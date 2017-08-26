Gok’s the Wan to star at ShopFest

Fashionista Gok Wan has been confirmed as the headline act at this year’s ShopFest student night in Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre.

The award-winning TV presenter and fashion expert will be guest of honour and play a live DJ set at the 10th annual event on Tuesday, October 3 from 6pm-9pm.

Renowned for his work in the fashion field, many of Gok’s fashion and style TV series have been aired worldwide, making him internationally recognisable.

In addition to playing his DJ set, Gok will complete a special meet and greet and hand over £1,000 to one lucky student shopper.

Fresh from filming, with two hit-shows running on TV, Gok said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to ShopFest and meeting loads of the city’s fab students.

“I can’t wait to play some absolute classics for you and have a great time together.”

Andrew Stringer, centre manager at St George’s, said: “The event is always a firm favourite in the calendar, offering students the chance to get savvy with their spending - taking advantage of the massive discounts, while making the most of the freebies and competitions on offer on the night. With Gok on board for our tenth annual event, and of course the chance to win £1,000, this year’s ShopFest is set to be an unrivalled experience. It’ll make a real buzz in the city.”

ShopFest is expected to attract thousands of student shoppers, with retailers offering special discounts to attendees in addition to live music, celebrity guests, competitions and freebies.

Tickets are free of charge to students and available from www.ShopFestPreston.co.uk.