How to get your hands on tickets for the CBeebies Christmas show

CBeebies is lining up some of its most popular actors and presenters as the ballot date for this year's popular Christmas show is revealed.

Last year, the ballot for the CBeebies Christmas Show attracted more than 250,000 ticket applications - and this year parents will be able to apply for the hottest family tickets around for one week from October 10.

This year's performance, at Curve theatre in Leicester, will be an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale The Snow Queen, with Rebecca Keatley from Let's Play starring in the title role.

Cat Sandion from Magic Door will play Gerda and Get Well Soon's Dr Ranj Singh will star as Kai.

Tony Reed, executive producer of CBeebies, said: "In recent years we have moved away from telling traditional pantomime stories in favour of literary classics such Alice In Wonderland and A Christmas Carol. The Snow Queen, one of Andersen's most famous fairy tales, is full of adventure, humour, and larger-than-life characters, making it the perfect tale for us to tell this year.

"It isn't without its challenges for a very young audience, though, particularly as we're keen to stay as close to the original story as possible. In fairy tale terms, the Snow Queen is a real baddie and this cautionary tale, with a dash of peril, will help the audience understand the importance of great friendship as Gerda tries to rescue her best friend Kai."

Ten children from Leicester are joining the cast for the show this year.

To apply for tickets, visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows.

Parents can follow the ballot countdown via the new CBeebies Instagram page @cbeebieshq. The ballot will be open on October 10 and close at 11am on October 17. The Snow Queen will be recorded at Curve theatre on November 3 and 4.