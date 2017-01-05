Training session with a difference for PNE stars

Preston North End players are on track to be the stars of a new video.

The first team squad took time off from training to feature in a film about Virgin Trains’ onboard entertainment portal BEAM.

The North End players are regulars on Virgin’s West Coast mainline services - the company is the club’s main travel sponsor.

So when a film crew wanted cast members for a new video advertising the range of entertainment available to Virgin passengers, they turned to Deepdale’s finest to showcase the BEAM service.

And PNE fans will be the first to see the finished product when Bound For Glory is premiered at Saturday’s big FA Cup tie with Arsenal.

“Working with Preston North End for the BEAM video was a great opportunity to highlight our partnership with the club,” said Anna Doran, general manager of Virgins Trains on the west coast.

“It will illustrate that when you travel with Virgin Trains you’re bound for glory. At Virgin Trains we’re proud to be leading the industry with BEAM to offer a fantastic range of entertainment to our customers enhancing their journeys.”

The video was filmed on board a Virgin Pendolino train travelling between Crewe and Preston. Filming also took place at North End’s Springfields training base and on Platform 12 at Crewe Station.

In all, 21 of the club’s senior players were featured in the video and the whole operation, which took 12 hours to shoot in November, needed seven other cast and a crew of 31 to complete.

The players are seen using around 20 phones and tablets on their journey. Virgin say TV series box sets were the most popular with the squad.