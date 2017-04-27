Wing your way to Chorley’s Thirsty Magpie Beer Festival

A football club’s annual beer festival is back.

The Thirsty Magpie Beer Festival is at The Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium, Chorley, from May 26 to 28. There will be more than 50 real ales and ciders, plus a new introduction - gin and prosecco bars in conjunction with drink company Fever-Tree.

Chorley FC manager Matt Jansen said: “This is a long-standing event and provides a great social meeting point for the residents of Chorley. It’s also a good opportunity for local breweries to showcase their products and get themselves known to a wider audience. We’ve plenty going on throughout the weekend including live music and a Twincess charity match. I’d love to see our fans get down and support us - as they have done all season.”

Chairman Ken Wright added: “Our group of volunteers have been working extremely hard to make this event a success. We’ve sourced over 50 real ales from local and regional producers.

The festival is sponsored by Price & Price Building Ltd.