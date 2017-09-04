Wristbands go on sale for Chorley Live music festival

Details of a hugely popular Lancashire music event have been released with entry wristbands now on sale.

This year’s Chorley Live festival takes place on October 6 and 7 with organisers promising a live entertainment extravaganza.

Coun Peter Wilson, deputy leader of the council, said: “Chorley Live has been a huge success over the last three years and we want to make it even bigger and better this year.

“We have a number of new venues yet again this year along with the regular core of venues that support the event and we are really looking forward to seeing the turnout and how people enjoy the different performances in such a wide variety of locations across the town centre.

“It’s particularly good to see a couple of new businesses taking part and I hope this will give them a great start to life in Chorley.”

For further details, a full list of the venues and where you can purchase your wristbands can be found at chorleylive.co.uk